Lok Sabha polls: Congress in a fix as Rajsamand candidate refuses to fight election

Rajsamand would go to polls on April 26 in the second phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, Rawat wrote that despite working for the people and doing a number of developmental works in Bhim Assembly constituency as a legislator between 2018 to 2023, he lost. And as such he did not think it was morally right to fight the Lok Sabha elections within four months. He also did not make any special preparations for fighting the elections and had made it known to all the leaders beforehand. And also that he would be abroad for the next two months on a business trip. He says despite all these, a senior leader from Udaipur kept the top leaders in the dark and proposed his name. He wrote that he came to know of his candidature from social media. He requested the Congress High Command to choose someone younger and enthusiastic candidate in his place.