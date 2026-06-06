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Homeindiarajasthan

Mahant of Chandresal Math fatally stabbed 26 times in Rajasthan's Kota

The DSP said the attack on the Mahant stems from a dispute over ownership of the Trust and the post.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanKota

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