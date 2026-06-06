Mahant of Chandresal Math fatally stabbed 26 times in Rajasthan's Kota

<p>Kota (Raj): Police said on Saturday that a 35-year-old Mahant of the ancient Chandrasel Math here was fatally stabbed 26 times by unidentified assailants late Friday night.</p>.<p>The assailants barged into the Math under Borkheda police station limits in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kota">Kota</a> around 12 am on Friday, locked one of the two Mahants in a room and attacked Devanand Van Mahant multiple times with sharp weapons, DSP Rudrapratap Sharma told <em>PTI</em> on Saturday.</p>.<p>The Mahant (head priest) sustained at least 26 vital wounds and succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Friday night, he said.</p>.Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian baby, wound his parents in West Bank.<p>The DSP said the attack on the Mahant stems from a dispute over ownership of the Trust and the post.</p>.<p>The deceased, a resident of Sawaimadhopur, moved to Chandesal Math in Kota four years ago, the DSP said.</p>.<p>The police officer said the postmortem was conducted; however, several religious leaders and people arrived at the hospital, and the family members and the religious organisation refused to take the body for last rites until the accused are arrested.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Tikaram Jully condemned the murder of the Mahant and said, "The criminals are shedding blood openly while the government remains a mute spectator.” </p>