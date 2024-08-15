Man attacks sons in drunken state, kills 10-month-old infant in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A 30-year-old man allegedly attacked his two toddler sons, leading to the death of one of them, in Balotra district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place after the accused Suraj Bawri (30) allegedly had a heated argument with his wife on Wednesday night, they added.

According to the police, Bawri allegedly hit his sons, a 10-month-old infant and a two-year-old child, with kicks and punches in anger in a drunken state.