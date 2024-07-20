Man found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, family suspects murder

Jaipur: The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in a government school in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district with family members alleging murder, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Abhishek Banjara was in a relationship with a woman married to a man in Chittorgarh. She was living with her parents in Kasya village.

A couple of months ago, pictures of Banjara and the woman surfaced online, due to which the woman argued with her husband. She had recently filed a case of dowry against her husband, and an investigation in the case is underway, SHO Bijolia Lokpal Singh said.

On Friday evening, Abhishek was found hanging from a tree in the compound of a local government school, Singh said.