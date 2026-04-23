<p>Jaipur: The 19-year-old arrested for the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi’s</a> Kailash Hills area is a serial offender who played Ludo online with the husband of another woman he allegedly raped in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan’s </a>Alwar just hours before the crime in the capital, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Rajasthan Police have formed a special team to probe the rape charge against Rahul Meena (19) in Alwar, after he was arrested from Delhi’s Dwarka on charges of raping and killing the 22-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in southeast Delhi's upscale Kailash Hills locality on Wednesday morning, officials said.</p>.<p>Alwar SP Sudhir Chaudhary said, "A special team has been formed to probe the rape charge against Rahul Meena here. We have detained over half a dozen people for questioning.” On Wednesday, a woman lodged a complaint at the Rajgarh police station in Alwar district alleging that Rahul raped her on Tuesday night, Chaudhary said, adding that the probe has been handed over to Rajgarh DSP Manisha Meena.</p>.Delhi Police arrests accused in rape, murder case of IRS officer's daughter.<p>In the complaint, the victim’s husband alleged that he had gone to attend a wedding with the accused on Tuesday evening, where he spent the night, while Rahul returned to the village later and allegedly committed the crime in his house.</p>.<p>Police said the victim informed her husband about the incident over the phone, after which the complaint was lodged.</p>.<p>The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she revealed her ordeal to anyone, according to the complaint.</p>.<p>The SP said Rahul was known to the victim and played online Ludo with her husband.</p>.<p>“The survivor has undergone a medical examination. We are sharing all the inputs with Delhi Police to fast-track the investigation,” Chaudhary said.</p>.<p>In Delhi, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed that Rahul entered the house in Kailash Hills at 6.49 am, and left at 7.20 am, during which the crime is suspected to have been committed, police said.</p>.IRS officer's daughter found murdered in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony.<p>Rahul worked as a domestic help in the house for about eight months before he was fired around a month ago, police said.</p>.<p>Preliminary inquiry suggested that the woman, who was preparing for her civil services examination, was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death with a mobile phone charging cable, police said. </p>