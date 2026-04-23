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Man held for rape, murder of IRS officer's daughter in Delhi being probed by Alwar police in another sexual assault case

Police said the victim informed her husband about the incident over the phone, after which the complaint was lodged.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:42 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 07:42 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeRajasthan

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