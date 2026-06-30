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Man in 'Modi mask' caught on CCTV in botched burglary attempt in Rajasthan

Examining the CCTV footages installed near the shop, police said the accused was unable to break the lock and left the spot after a few attempts.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsRajasthanTrendingburglary

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