Man in 'Modi mask' caught on CCTV in botched burglary attempt in Rajasthan

<p>In a burglary attempt, a man wearing a mask resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi was caught on CCTV allegedly trying to break into a mobile phone shop in Bhilwara district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>.</p>.<p>CCTV footage of the burglary drew attention online as the suspect was seen wearing a Modi mask, commonly used in political rallies, in an apparent attempt to conceal his identity.</p><p>The incident occurred on Sunday night in the Kareda police station area.</p><p>Kareda police reviewed the shop's CCTV footage and spotted a suspect wearing a mask resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The footage captured the accused attempting to break the shop's shutter lock using an iron rod.</p>.<p>Examining the CCTV footages installed near the shop, police said the accused was unable to break the lock and left the spot after a few attempts.</p><p>Meanwhile, Kareda Station House Officer Puran Mal Meena told <em>PTI, "I</em>n footage captured from other CCTV cameras in the area, his face is visible, and efforts are being made to identify him," Kareda Station House Officer (SHO) Puran Mal Meena was quoted as saying by <em>PTI </em>news agency.</p><p>Meena noted that the same person was seen moving around the locality during the day without the mask and in the same clothing.</p>.Ram Temple ‘fund theft’ : Champat Rai denies charges, Congress delegation to Ayodhya under ‘house arrest’.<p>The SHO also mentioned that a mobile shop located around 800M from the site of the attempted break-in was burgled on the same night.</p><p>However, the police have not yet determined if the man in the CCTV footage was involved in that theft.</p>.<p>"There's no CCTV footage available from the shop where the theft took place. Therefore, it isn't yet clear whether the same person was involved in that incident," the SHO said.</p>.<p>Police said efforts are underway to identify and trace the suspect.</p><p>(With inputs from PTI)</p>