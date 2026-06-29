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Man rapes daughter in Rajasthan's Jhalawar; sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment

Statements of 14 witnesses were recorded during the trial, while 27 documents were exhibited to the court.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 14:06 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanrapePocsorigorous imprisonment

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