Man rapes daughter in Rajasthan's Jhalawar; sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment

<p>Kota: A court in Jhalawar on Monday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 20 years' <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rigorous-imprisonment">rigorous imprisonment</a> for repeatedly raping his 16-year-old daughter in the Bhalta area in Jhalawar and fined him Rs 12,000.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pocso">POCSO</a> court-2 judge, Sanjay Kumar Bhatnagar, on Monday, convicted the man, a resident of Bhalta police station area in Jhalawar, for repeatedly raping his daughter in his house, where she lived with her stepmother, Public Prosecutor Dipesh Bhargav said.</p>.<p>The girl, accompanied by her aunt, turned up at the Bhalta police station on February 10, last year and lodged a report of repeated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">rape</a> against her father, he said.</p>.<p>The girl in her report said that her mother, having had enough of thrashing and harassment by her father, had left home around 4-5 years ago, following which he married another woman, Bhargav said.</p>.Nasrapur rape-murder: Pune court sends senior citizen to gallows.<p>She and her elder brother continued to live with their father and stepmother. Her brother also left home after being frequently thrashed by him, he added.</p>.<p>"The convicted father forcibly took the girl to his bed one day while she was alone and raped her with the warning not to disclose it to anyone," the public prosecutor said.</p>.<p>According to him, the father continued to sexually exploit her till she shared her ordeal with her Bua, who took her to the police station.</p>.<p>A case of rape against the accused father was registered under sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. Subsequently, the police arrested the accused after investigation and medical examination, who had been in jail since his arrest, Bhargav said.</p>.<p>The POCSO court-2 judge, Sanjay Kumar Bhatnagar, held the father guilty of rape with his minor daughter under sections of the BNS and POCSO Act and convicted him of 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and slapped him with a penalty of Rs 12000, Bhargav said.</p>.<p>Statements of 14 witnesses were recorded during the trial, while 27 documents were exhibited to the court, he added.</p>