Man tied up with ropes, beaten to death with sticks in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur: A group of men kidnapped a youth, tied him up with ropes and beat him to death using sticks in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

Purported videos of the assault which have been shot by the accused have surfaced online, they said.

Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police Rajarshi Verma said the incident happened on Thursday in Surajgarh Police Station area. The accused made a video while assaulting Rameshwar Valmiki (27), he said.