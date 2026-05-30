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Massive dust storm sweeps through Rajasthan, apocalyptic visuals leave locals reeling

Several places reported uprooting of trees and disruption in electricity supply due to strong winds.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 14:42 IST
India NewsRajasthandust storm

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