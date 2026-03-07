Menu
​Miffed over slow service at dhaba, discom engineer orders power in Rajasthan locality to be cut

His action drew the ire of his seniors and led to his suspension.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 17:02 IST
Published 07 March 2026, 17:02 IST
India NewsRajasthanPower cut

