Modi-Macron meet: Jaipur's defining diplomatic moment

Jaipur, Jan 25 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron descended on Jaipur for bilateral talks today, Pink City-already a renowned tourist destination famed for its rich architectural and cultural heritage, had one of its defining diplomatic moments in recent times, sealing its position as an important stop for global dialogues and heritage diplomacy.
President Macron who landed directly in Jaipur, was welcomed at the Sanganer airport by Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and External Affairs S Jaishankar.
He was then whisked off to the 16th century Amer Fort, built by Raja Man Singh of the Kachchawa dynasty, with pale yellow and pink sandstone. Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari, a descendant of the Kachchawa dynasty, met him at the Fort.
Macron was taken around the fort and made familiar with all the centuries-old handicrafts unique to the city like intricate stone carvings, blue pottery, block prints and others.
He was greeted by schoolchildren who were eager to shake hands with Macron, and overwhelmed by the warmth, the President obliged readily. Macron also met the artisans and questioned them about their crafts. He also took a number of questions from students fluent in French.
Prime Minister Modi met Macron at Jantar Mantar, the astronomical observatory built-in 1729, and hugged each other warmly. Macron showed interest in the different unique instruments, which map time.
Later these two leaders embarked on a roadshow, aptly termed as ‘a cultural Shobha Yatra’ from Jantar Mantar to Sanganeri Gate and with a stop at the iconic Hawa Mahal. They waved to a rapturous crowd from an open jeep. People lined up on both sides of the road which has a number of shops all with a facade of pink shade. Built in 1876, Jaipur, one of India’s first architecturally planned cities, turned into the Pink City when Maharaja Ram Singh had all its buildings painted pink-the colour of hospitality - in preparation for a visit by Britain’s Queen Victoria.
Today, people from all walks of life, young and old with flags of both France and India in hand and with posters of both the leaders, waved enthusiastically, showing support for India-French ties. The Pink City lit up with fairy-tale-like lights for the occasion, seemed ethereal for tourists and residents alike.
After the roadshow, while at the Hawa Mahal, Modi explained to Macron the stunning and iconic architecture of Hawa Mahal with 953 louvered windows, built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh for the queens to view the royal processions and street life.
Political analysts say the roadshow showcased the people-to-leader connect, especially Modi, who had a rousing roadshow in the same walled city just before the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Modi is said to have been enchanted with the previous roadshow and decided upon showcasing the city’s unique heritage and warmth to the world. Incidentally Modi has visited Rajasthan at least 12 times since 2022. Till now Modi had been taking most foreign dignitaries to Ahmedabad but not this time.
Modi also took Macron to some local shops in the Pink City and explained to him the easy way of making payments through BHIM UPI digital platform which enables secure and instant money transfer, to showcase India’s prowess in digital public infrastructure. They also had chai from Sahu Chai shop, discussing the city's unique crafts.
Fresh from the successful consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on January 22, which is said to have reverberated all over the world, Modi bought a replica of the majestic temple from a local shop, using the UPI application for Rs 500 and promptly gifted it to Macron.
The presentation of the special gift to Macron has both cultural and diplomatic significance, signalling India’s rising stature as a global leader and the world leaders acknowledging it as much.
In the last phase, both the leaders indulged in dinner diplomacy at the opulent and majestic Rambagh Palace, a heritage hotel located in the heart of the city. The guests were treated to Rajasthani cuisine of dal baati churma, ker sangri and other delicacies at its lavish dining hall Suvarna Mahal, which boasts of high ceilings, gilded mirrors and Florentine frescoes, embodying the rich taste of the erstwhile Rajput rulers of Rajasthan.