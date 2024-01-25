Modi-Macron meet: Jaipur's defining diplomatic moment

Today, people from all walks of life, young and old with flags of both France and India in hand and with posters of both the leaders, waved enthusiastically, showing support for India-French ties. The Pink City lit up with fairy-tale-like lights for the occasion, seemed ethereal for tourists and residents alike.

After the roadshow, while at the Hawa Mahal, Modi explained to Macron the stunning and iconic architecture of Hawa Mahal with 953 louvered windows, built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh for the queens to view the royal processions and street life.

Political analysts say the roadshow showcased the people-to-leader connect, especially Modi, who had a rousing roadshow in the same walled city just before the Rajasthan Assembly elections. Modi is said to have been enchanted with the previous roadshow and decided upon showcasing the city’s unique heritage and warmth to the world. Incidentally Modi has visited Rajasthan at least 12 times since 2022. Till now Modi had been taking most foreign dignitaries to Ahmedabad but not this time.

Modi also took Macron to some local shops in the Pink City and explained to him the easy way of making payments through BHIM UPI digital platform which enables secure and instant money transfer, to showcase India’s prowess in digital public infrastructure. They also had chai from Sahu Chai shop, discussing the city's unique crafts.

Fresh from the successful consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on January 22, which is said to have reverberated all over the world, Modi bought a replica of the majestic temple from a local shop, using the UPI application for Rs 500 and promptly gifted it to Macron.