Modi should tell when major decisions of Rajasthan govt will be implemented by Centre, says CM Gehlot

On Modi's 'guarantee' that the BJP will not discontinue the welfare schemes, Gehlot said, "It means that he accepted that our plans are great. He should not worry, we have implemented them well. He should tell us when the Centre will announce the Rs 25 lakh insurance scheme. Tell me when will OPS be implemented? Tell me when will you implement the urban employment scheme?"

"We have taken big decisions, when will the Centre implement those? Prime Minister Modi should come here and say this. First, implement and then come and campaign here. Then people will believe what he says," the chief minister said.