More deaths as Rajasthan continues to grapple with heat wave

Jaipur: A 22-year-old youth-examinee died due to extreme heat today even as Rajasthan continues to grapple with temperatures soaring to around 50 degrees Celsius and loo blowing even during night time.
The youth had come to Jaipur to appear for his exam in a college. After coming out of the exam hall, he fell unconscious and was declared dead on being taken to the hospital.
Three other deaths have been reported due to suspected severe heat wave, including a BSF constable Ajay Kumar, 28, stationed in Jaisalmer. A police constable Padam Singh in Jodhpur has also died. A Jain monk is stated to have died in Sun City.
People have been advised to stay inside as much as possible as red alert has been sounded for districts like Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunwala, Karauli, Kota, Jhalawar and many others.
An orange alert has been sounded for Jaipur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Tonk, districts as temperatures touch 49 degrees in Phalodi and Barmer. Jaisalmer, Pilani, Sriganganagar, Kota and Bikaner saw mercury soaring over 48 degrees.
Even night temperatures are hovering above 33 degrees with loo blowing continuously. The streets in most of the areas remain deserted and at night time they are being sprayed with water.
Published 28 May 2024, 12:07 IST