Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Mother, son found hanging in house in Udaipur

The SHO said preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had had a dispute with her husband over some issue. The woman's family has expressed their suspicion that the husband and in-laws could have been involved in the duo's murder, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 00:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 00:46 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanUdaipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us