Mother, son found hanging in house in Udaipur

<p>Jaipur: A woman and her five-year-old son were found hanging in their house in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Thursday, police said. The bodies of Kamla Devi (27) and her five-year-old son Himanshu, residents of Damana village, were brought down by police after they reached the house, they said.</p>.<p>The post-mortem will be done on Friday morning and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary, Phalasia SHO Sitaram said.</p>.<p>The SHO said preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had had a dispute with her husband over some issue. The woman's family has expressed their suspicion that the husband and in-laws could have been involved in the duo's murder, he said.</p><p>Additional police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order. </p>