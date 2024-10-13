Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Moving car catches fire in Jaipur

The car's handbrake failed after it caught fire and it started moving down the road, hitting a motorcyclist on the way, fire officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 19:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 19:59 IST
India NewsRajasthanJaipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us