Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Murder convict hangs self in Jaipur Central Jail

The body was shifted to a mortuary and a postmortem was conducted on Monday.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 11:26 IST

Follow Us

A 35-year-old convict allegedly hanged himself inside a bathroom in the central jail here, police said on Monday.

A judicial probe will be conducted into the matter, they added.

The murder convict Sandeep Parashar allegedly hanged himself from a grill in the bathroom of the jail on Sunday evening, Lalkothi SHO Ravindra Singh said.

The body was shifted to a mortuary and a postmortem was conducted on Monday, Singh said.

Parashar was serving his sentence at Jaipur Central Jail when he was shifted to open jail in Sanganer here a few months ago on the grounds of good conduct but he escaped from there.

Parashar was recently arrested and was lodged in the central jail again before the incident took place, the SHO said, adding that a judicial inquiry will be conducted.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 11:26 IST)
India NewsRajasthanSuicideJaipur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT