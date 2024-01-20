New faces should be given chance in elections: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot reiterated that new faces should be given a chance in any election, whether Lok Sabha or state Assemblies.

He, however, admitted that the ultimate decision on tickets rests with the Central Election Committee (CEC) in Delhi.

Speaking at a press conference in Udaipur today, Pilot said that no energy would be visible in the party unless fresh faces are given a chance. He said this practice is not for any particular state or region but should be adopted throughout the country, because whenever and wherever Congress has put up new faces, it has been successful.

He said, ”Whenever we have given tickets to young, upcoming leaders, the public have appreciated the move. It is a fact and is data-backed.”

Stressing that he takes up the issue of fielding young faces in every meet, Pilot said ultimately winnability is also an important factor.

“Only being young cannot ensure election victory. Anybody who has worked for 10 to 20 years in the constituency and is winnable cannot be denied a ticket because of his age. But if both the young and older candidates are at the same level, then the former should be given a chance. This sends out a message that the party places faith in the young and upcoming leaders. After all, India is a young nation."

Pilot’s comments should be seen in context of his struggle for the top post in the state despite him being the state president in 2018 and winning Rajasthan for the party. He had to be satisfied with the post of deputy chief minister and had to play the second fiddle to CM Ashok Gehlot.

In 2020, his rebellion to race past Gehlot failed. Later, Congress’ attempt to install him as CM in 2022 also fell flat after Gehlot and his aides disobeyed the central leadership and did not let the legislature party meeting be held.

Many of Congress’ young brigade like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, and Milind Deora have left the party, citing their displeasure and alleging that there is very little space to grow in the outfit.