New mausolem in Agra rivals Taj Mahal as the next spiritual marvel

Taj Mahal was completed in 22 years with thousands of labourers, skilled artisans and craftsmen in the 17th century, whereas the construction of the Soami Bagh mausoleum took over a century.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 May 2024, 12:20 IST
Next time you visit Agra, there not just Taj mahal to visit. A new white marble structure in that took 104 years to build is grabbing the attention of tourists too.

Tourists reportedly often compare the new mausoleum, dedicated to the founder of the Radhasoami sect in Soami Bagh, and the iconic Taj Mahal, situated just 12 km away.

Taj Mahal was completed in 22 years with thousands of labourers, skilled artisans and craftsmen in the 17th century, whereas the construction of the Soami Bagh mausoleum took over a century.

The newly build mausoleum is dedicated to the founder of the Radha Soami faith Param Purush Pooran Dhani Swamiji Maharaj, as per a report by NDTV. The grand mausoleum is situated in the Soami Bagh colony in Agra's Dayalbagh area.

The report quoted an official connected to the project, who said, "Now of course we have huge grinders, cutters, finishers, lorries, lifters, and all kinds of machines and computer technology, all of which were employed to advantage here, and the results show."

The architecture of the building follows no particular style — neither modern or traditional — though in conception, it is essentially oriental. An effort has been made to blend a variety of styles harmoniously, and is taller than the iconic Taj Mahal.

Published 18 May 2024, 12:20 IST
