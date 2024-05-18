New mausolem in Agra rivals Taj Mahal as the next spiritual marvel

Next time you visit Agra, there not just Taj mahal to visit. A new white marble structure in that took 104 years to build is grabbing the attention of tourists too.

Tourists reportedly often compare the new mausoleum, dedicated to the founder of the Radhasoami sect in Soami Bagh, and the iconic Taj Mahal, situated just 12 km away.

Taj Mahal was completed in 22 years with thousands of labourers, skilled artisans and craftsmen in the 17th century, whereas the construction of the Soami Bagh mausoleum took over a century.