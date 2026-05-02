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New nuclear fuel making unit at Kota receives AERB nod for operation

India currently has three operational 700 MWe nuclear reactors at Kakrapar and Rawatbhatta, near Kota.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:30 IST
India NewsRajasthanKotanuclear power plant

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