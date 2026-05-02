<p>New Delhi: With India constructing a fleet of 700 MW<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nuclear%20plant"> nuclear power reactors</a>, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board has approved operationalisation of country’s second nuclear fuel manufacturing unit at Kota.</p><p>At the Nuclear Fuel Complex, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kota">Kota</a> will produce uranium oxide fuel for indigenous PHWRs or pressurised heavy water reactors, particularly for the 700 MWe units at Kakrapar in Gujarat and Rawatbhatta in Rajasthan.</p><p>NFC-Kota submitted its application for an operating licence to the AERB in March after the completion of hot commissioning activities, proposing the production of 500 tonnes per year of finished uranium dioxide fuel bundles for use in 700 MWe PHWRs.</p>.Can AERB power India’s nuclear ambition?.<p>"AERB conducted safety review and assessment of NFC-Kota's application for licence for operation...the proposed activity of operation can be carried out in compliance (with) this licence without undue risk to workers, the public and the environment," the regulator said in the approval.</p><p>India currently has three operational 700 MWe nuclear reactors at Kakrapar and Rawatbhatta, near Kota. A fourth such unit – RAPS-8 – is expected to be operational shortly.</p><p>In addition, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd is building 10 more such units in a fleet mode in Haryana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Once functional, they will substantially boost India’s nuclear power generation capacity.</p><p>The Centre has set a target of generating 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047, nearly half of which is expected to be provided by the NPCIL. The number of 700 MWe units, sources said, would be enhanced to romp up the capacity quickly.</p><p>Further breakdown of the targets shows that the plan is to achieve 22 GW of nuclear energy by 2032; 47 GW by 2037, 67 GW by 2042 and 100 GW by 2047, contributing nearly 10 per cent of India’s total energy needs.</p>