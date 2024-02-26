No recruitment to Agnipath in last two years, says Jhunjhunu's warrior village

While a proposal to raise absorption to 50% is on the anvil, Agniveers are paid a basic salary of Rs 30,000 monthly with various allowances now. After four years, Agniveers would be paid a one-time Seva Nidhi package of Rs 11.71 lakh.

Dhanuri village, with a population of around 12000, has about 70 per cent Muslims and 30 per cent Hindus. Each of Dhanuri’s house has sent at least one member from their families to the forces.

The village also boasts of at least 17 Kargil War martyrs. Dhanuri is part of Jhunjhunu district which also boasts of 60000 ex-servicemen.

Pervaz ays there has been no recruitments to the armed forces from his village in the last two years. He told DH : “We are Kamkhayanis and belonged to the Kamkhayni regiment, which was a legacy of British rule. Kamkhayanis are a warrior class, Rajput Chauhans, who converted to Muslims during the 14 century. Now the Indian defence forces do not recruit on the basis of caste or creed, but only on the basis of fitness. Earlier you could see more than 2000 youths training in the stadium to be fit for the Army. There were at least 10 to 12 youths who joined the forces every year. Earlier the aspirants had to pass the physical and medical first and then the written test. Now it is the other way round. Since these youths of 17 to 21 years would not be highly qualified, physical test first would have been more appropriate. Once they cleared them, then they would have felt motivated to clear the written one. Permanent service in the Armed forces meant a secure future but this four year service offers no guarantee. Going back to the same position is a stressful thought, and hence interest is waning.”

Many say the Opposition’s raking up the Agniveer issue now is to score political points as they do not have any genuine issues just before the elections.

After Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter seeking intervention of President Draupadi Murmu in ending “gross injustice” to the two lakh youth recruited into the defence forces through regular process before Agnipath Scheme came into force, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said in a presser today that there is no future for the Agniveers who would not be absorbed after four years with no pension or gratuity benefits.

He questioned why the government’s cost-cutting measures were only applicable in case of Agniveers when "they could spend Rs 4100 crore for the G-20 Summit, Rs 8400 crore for PM’s planes, Rs 20,000 crore on Central Vista, and Rs 6500 crore on advertisements. Implementing cost-cutting measures only in case of Armed forces recruitments would pose a threat and challenge to national security.”

Terming the government’s decision as irresponsible, he said the Agniveer Scheme was a conspiracy compromising on the process of recruitment of Armed forces. He urged the government to let the 1.75 lakh youth join the forces who have already received their recruitment letters.

Former captain Tipu Sultan retired from 22 Grenadiers, says the zest for joining the Armed Forces from this area seems to have tapered off due to the retirement rules. “The scheme does not offer pension. The pension costs should not be seen as a burden to our nation, especially for those who face adverse conditions to keep our nation safe. And how would the sense of pride and unity develop for a battalion in just four years? What would people do after four years as Rs 11 lakh is a pittance. It would be back to square one for them.”

But there are many who beg to differ saying it is a good scheme for those who do not have any qualifications.

Rajpal Phogat, regional president of Gaurav Senani Shikshak Sangh, Jhunjhunu, says, “The scheme is beneficial for those who do not possess any qualification, and may be just school pass outs. They do not have to compete with highly qualified people in their rounds. It is a good platform as patriotic spirit would be inculcated in these young, impressionable minds, which would go a long way. They could also be called up when additional forces are required during war time.”

Echoing his thoughts, Kailash Soora, vice-president, Ex-Servicemen Association, Jhunjhunu says, “The young chaps would always learn new skills on the job, and get exposure to a disciplined life. They can also be recruited in paramilitary services. Like in CRPF, where the age limit is 25, so they still have time to apply after four years. And the proposal to absorb 50% is also in the pipeline. Moreover they can start any small business with the money they get after retirement.”