No rift in Rajasthan BJP: Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Vasundhara Raje's absence from party event on home turf

Asked about the Congress' claims of factionalism in the party due to Raje's absence from the programme, Dhami told reporters, "The BJP is the largest party not only in the country but the world. Everyone in the party is working unitedly and the BJP will return to power here (Rajasthan)." Former BJP MLA Heeralal Nagar confirmed that Raje is not scheduled to take part in the programme in Jhalawar and said she is likely to be assigned some other responsibility.