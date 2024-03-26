Old rivals clash for Rajasthan's Nagaur LS seat as I.N.D.I.A. candidate Hanuman Beniwal takes on BJP's Jyoti Mirdha

Jaipur: Hanuman Beniwal, one of the most influential Jat farmer leaders in Rajasthan, is the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate from the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat. Congress has left the Nagaur seat for Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

Candid and straightforward, Beniwal has a good following amongst the youth and farmers. A four-time MLA in Rajasthan and MP from Nagaur, the 52-year-old career politician has a significant family legacy too — his father, Ramdev Choudhury, was a two-time MLA from Mundwa constituency in Nagaur district in 1977 and 1985 and was active in the cooperative movement too.

Beniwal started his political journey by getting involved in student politics. With a law degree and a diploma in cooperative, he was elected president of Rajasthan Law College Students’ Union in 1995 and became president of Rajasthan University Students’ Union in 1997.

He first contested the Assembly polls from Mundwa in 2003 as an Independent candidate but lost by a slim margin. In 2004, he was elected to the Nagaur Zilla Parishad by a record margin. In 2008, he was elected to the Assembly from Khinswar on a BJP ticket. Later he was suspended from BJP in 2013 for levelling corruption charges against Vasundhara Raje and her colleagues.

In 2013, he contested as an Independent and won the seat. Just before the 2018 Assembly polls, he organised five Kisan Hunker rallies in Nagaur, Bikaner, Barmer, Sikar, Jaipur which drew huge crowds and showcased his popularity. He then launched his own political party RLP in 2018, which managed to win three seats in the Assembly polls. He won his third Assembly seat as a RLP candidate.

In 2019, he won the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat with the support of BJP. However he parted ways with the BJP after the farmers’ protest in 2020. In the last Assembly polls in 2023, he secured the Khinswar seat for the fourth time.

Beniwal however is a slippery ally, jumping from one ship to another. He has often said that both Congress and BJP indulge in corruption and are not bothered about welfare of poor, youth and farmers. He says his party RLP has been formed to fight the system and change it from within. His party’s symbol a 'bottle' signifies “transparency in its functioning.”