One dead as Rajasthan scorches, temperatures may touch 50 degrees

Jaipur : One person has died due to heat stroke in Balotra district near Barmer even as Rajasthan continues to sizzle with temperatures hovering around 47 to 48 degree celsius in most parts of the state.

The met department has issued a red alert for May 25-26 this year. The temperatures are expected to touch 49-50 degrees in some parts of the desert state and has further warned of no respite from heat over the next few days.

Two welders namely Shindar Singh from Punjab and Suresh Yadav from Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh were working in the under-construction oil refinery in Balotra under scorching sun and fell unconscious due to extreme heat. Shindar Singh, 41, died while Suresh Yadav is being treated in a hospital.

People are not venturing out in extreme temperatures and keeping themselves hydrated.

In Jaipur, the district administration has covered major traffic signals with green cloth to provide shade to motorists, who may have to wait long at the signals. The roads are also being sprayed with water in the morning and evenings to cool them down.