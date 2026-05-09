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Over 100 people sick with 'food poisoning' after eating sweets at wedding in Rajasthan

105 villagers complained of vomiting and stomach pain after eating sweets, including rasmalai.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:16 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 05:16 IST
India NewsRajasthan

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