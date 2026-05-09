<p>Over 100 people fell sick in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan </a>with food poisoning after eating sweets at a wedding. </p><p>The incident happened in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Friday.</p><p>105 villagers complained of vomiting and stomach pain after eating sweets, including rasmalai. </p><p>The affected people were admitted to the community health centre in Atela.</p>.Rat poison killed family of four in Mumbai, not biryani or watermelon.<p>Doctors later referred 16 children and 14 adults to Shahpura community health centre for further treatment.</p><p>Sub-Divisional Officer Kapil Kumar Upadhyay said all patients were given timely treatment, and most were later discharged after their condition improved.</p><p>"Food samples have been collected by the food safety department and sent to the laboratory for examination," he said.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>