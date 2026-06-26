Over 40 families face 'social boycott' in Rajasthan village for not serving 'ghee malpua' at funeral feast

<p>Jaipur: Over 40 families in a village in Rajasthan's Sirohi district are allegedly facing social boycott for not serving the traditional 'malpua', a sweet dish, during a funeral feast, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident has come to light from Mandwariya village under Barloot police station limits, where a financially weak family purportedly arranged a simple meal on the occasion of a funeral.</p>.Breaking old custom, 13-year-old girl declared heir to erstwhile royal family in Rajasthan's Pali.<p>According to a complaint, the family could not afford to serve "ghee malpua", a customary sweet served at such gatherings. This apparently angered over a dozen community elders, who on June 18 allegedly issued a diktat boycotting the bereaved family, along with 42 other families who supported them.</p>.<p>The affected families alleged that since the boycott, they have been denied access to essential services. Local shop-owners are refusing to sell them rations, they are not being allowed to draw water from the village well, and farm owners have declined to employ them.</p>.<p>"The situation has become very difficult. We are not being given rations, and even water from the well is being denied," Tejaram, one of the affected persons told reporters.</p>.<p>The restrictions also extend to social interactions. Gopal, another victim, said, "My relative's wedding was on June 20, but I did not attend due to fear of the penalty imposed by the 'panchs' (elders)." The diktat reportedly warns that anyone violating the boycott would face a penalty of Rs 11,000 and be required to host a community feast.</p>.<p>The affected families submitted a complaint at Barloot police station on June 20, but alleged that no concrete action has been taken so far.</p>.<p>On Thursday, members of all 43 families approached the Sirohi district collector, seeking justice.</p>.<p>District Collector Rohitashv Singh told PTI that the affected families have submitted a memorandum, following which directions have been issued to concerned authorities for further action.</p>.SC rejects plea against Rajasthan private medical college fees, says 'We need doctors in this country'.<p>"Prima facie, it seems to be a case of past rivalry. Further investigation in the matter is pending," Singh said.</p>.<p>Assistant sub-inspector at Barloot police station Ramesh Kumar said, "We have received a complaint and we are investigating the matter. The matter appears to be linked to an old dispute. After preliminary investigation, we will register an FIR." </p>