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Over 40 families face 'social boycott' in Rajasthan village for not serving 'ghee malpua' at funeral feast

The affected families alleged that since the boycott, they have been denied access to essential services.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsRajasthanTrendingFuneralsocial boycott

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