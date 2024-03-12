Pak Hindu refugees in Jodhpur celebrate as government notifies CAA rules

"We had been waiting for this for long. With this (CAA) becoming a reality, many those in line for citizenship can hope to become Indian nationals soon," said Dinesh Bheel, a Hindu migrant from Pakistan.

Expressing delight over the development, another migrant Perumal said this would pave the way for citizenship and help the distraught migrants in leading a better life.

"We can get citizenship after six years of residing in India. This will help lots of those who have been waiting for citizenship", he said.

With the unveiling of the CAA rules that came days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries. The rules come into force with immediate effect, according to a gazette notification.

According to Seemant Lok Sangathan, which advocates for Pakistan migrants in India, around 35,000 migrants in Jodhpur have been waiting for citizenship. The influx of these Hindu migrants from Pakistan has increased in the past 10 years, it claimed.