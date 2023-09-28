Home
Homeindiarajasthan

PM Modi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on October 2

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects in the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP's state unit chief CP Joshi said.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 15:47 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Sanwaliyaji in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on October 2, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects in the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP's state unit chief CP Joshi said.

Joshi and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Thursday inspected the meeting venue and spoke to the workers regarding the preparations.

Sanwaliyaji -- located in the Kapasan assembly segment of the Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency -- is home to the famous Sanwaliya Seth temple dedicated to Lord Krishna.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects of the National Highways Authority of India, the railways, petroleum and the tourism ministries and the Dabok airport.

(Published 28 September 2023, 15:47 IST)
