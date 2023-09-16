Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

PM Modi to address public rally in Jaipur on September 25

Pralhad Joshi, Union minister and the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan, CP Joshi and other leaders visited the rally site on Saturday and performed a 'bhumi poojan'.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 15:37 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on the outskirts of Jaipur on September 25.

CP Joshi, the party's state unit chief, said the BJP's Parivartan Yatra will culminate with Modi's rally. Booth level workers of the BJP will also attend the rally in Surajpura (Vatika).

Pralhad Joshi, Union minister and the party's election in-charge for Rajasthan, CP Joshi and other leaders visited the rally site on Saturday and performed a 'bhumi poojan'.

"The Parivatan Yatra is getting overwhelming support from people across the state," CP Joshi said.

"There is huge anger among the public due to the corruption, misrule and increasing cases of rapes, while farmers are troubled by frequent power cuts," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 September 2023, 15:37 IST)
BJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiRajasthanJaipur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT