<p>Jaipur: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will visit Rajasthan on April 21 to inaugurate a refinery at Pachpadra in Barmer district, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has announced.</p>.<p>"It is a matter of pride that the prime minister will visit Rajasthan to inaugurate the Pachpadra refinery," Chief Minister Bhananlal Sharma said on X late Tuesday night.</p>.<p>The Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Barmer was set up by HPCL <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a> Refinery Limited, which is a joint venture between the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Government of Rajasthan, with 74 per cent and 26 per cent stakes respectively.</p>.<p>The complex has a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), including 2.4 MMTPA of petrochemical products.</p>.Nuclear milestone: India's Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor attains criticality, PM Modi calls it 'proud moment'.<p>Sharma said the refinery will play a key role in boosting the economy of the Marwar region as well as the entire state and will open new employment opportunities for the youth.</p>.<p>The project would prove a "lifeline" for economic growth in Rajasthan, he said, extending a warm welcome to the prime minister on behalf of the state's people.</p>.<p>The ceremony was held on commencement of the project's work on January 16, 2018, in the presence of the prime minister. </p>