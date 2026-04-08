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PM Modi to inaugurate refinery in Rajasthan's Barmer on April 21: CM Bhananlal Sharma

The Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Barmer was set up by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:41 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:41 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiRajasthanBhajanlal Sharma

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