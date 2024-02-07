PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah likely to attend DGPs-IGPs conference in Jaipur today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to be in Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur on Wednesday to attend a three-day conference of DGPs and IGPs. The conference -- being held at Rajasthan International Centre in the city's Jhalana institutional area -- began on January 5, and will culminate on Wednesday (February 7).

Here's all you need to know:

1) PM Modi is expected to interact with the country's top police officers before addressing them at a formal session, reported news agency PTI.

2) Modi may also visit the party headquarters, where he will assess organisational affairs and review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources indicated earlier.

3) In the conference spanning over several session, various issues are being taken up including implementation of the recently-enacted three criminal laws, the Maoist problem, inter-state police coordination and issues to be handled during the general elections, a Union Home Ministry official earlier told PTI.