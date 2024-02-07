PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah likely to attend DGPs-IGPs conference in Jaipur today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to be in Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur on Wednesday to attend a three-day conference of DGPs and IGPs. The conference -- being held at Rajasthan International Centre in the city's Jhalana institutional area -- began on January 5, and will culminate on Wednesday (February 7).
Here's all you need to know:
1) PM Modi is expected to interact with the country's top police officers before addressing them at a formal session, reported news agency PTI.
2) Modi may also visit the party headquarters, where he will assess organisational affairs and review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources indicated earlier.
3) In the conference spanning over several session, various issues are being taken up including implementation of the recently-enacted three criminal laws, the Maoist problem, inter-state police coordination and issues to be handled during the general elections, a Union Home Ministry official earlier told PTI.
4) The conference is being attended by about 250 officers in the rank of Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs). Over 200 others are also said to be attending virtually.
5) Detailed deliberations are being held on subjects such as counterterrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistani groups and Left Wing Extremism, among others.
6) Till 2013, the meet had been held in New Delhi. However, after the Modi government came to power in 2014, it was decided to hold the event, organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.
7) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma earlier took stock of the matter and asked officials to ensure that all preparations for the conference were completed on time.
(With PTI inputs)