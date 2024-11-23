Home
Police rescue woman abducted by family after inter-caste marriage in Rajasthan, 9 held

The incident occurred on Friday and nine people, including the woman's parents, have been arrested in the case, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 09:45 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 09:45 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthan

