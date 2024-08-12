Political war of words over rain-relief in Rajasthan

Jaipur: As heavy rains continued to pound Rajasthan leading to flood-like situation in many parts of the state and claiming at least 20 lives, a war of words has ensued with the Opposition gunning at the government for lack of relief measures.
Leading the Opposition charge is former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who took to his X handle on Monday and wrote, “Even after 25 rain-related deaths in the state, It is unfortunate that in such a disaster situation, the public does not know whether the state's disaster relief minister is in office or his resignation has been accepted."
Tagging Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Gehlot wrote that there should be adequate monitoring and relief measure directives from the concerned government department. "Uncertainties during such calamities is like deceiving the common man,” he added.
Gehlot was actually pointing fingers at senior leader and Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Defense Minister Kirori Lal Meena, who resigned from the state Cabinet in July, a month after Lok Sabha elections as he felt that his own people did not vote for him even after he served them for 45 years. BJP in Rajasthan this time could only win 14 seats out of the total 25, of which they had made a clean sweep in 2014 and 2019. He had promised to win Dausa and seven other seats for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP, however, lost Dausa and some other seats.
Although Meena put in his papers as he had promised, there is still no clarity on its acceptance. He has not been chairing any meetings of emergency relief measures, which have become necessary after incessant rains in the past few days.
While no reaction has come in from the Chief Minister on the issue yet, newly anointed BJP state chief Madan Rathore has said Meena would soon take up his post again and continue the work he was already doing. He said that he fully believes that he would be able to convince Meena to take back his resignation as he did it purely due to sentimental and emotional reasons. Rathore also confirmed that the resignation has not been accepted yet and is not going to be accepted in the future.
Meena had, however, indicated on August 9, World Tribal Day, that he was in no mood to take back his resignation as people did not keep their word.
Flood-like situation in several parts
Meanwhile, two youths named Rahul and Sonu drowned on Monday when they went swimming in the holy Galta kund near Jaipur. Over the past two days Jaipur has received over 135 mm of rain. In the last 24 hours, the city has logged 118 mm rains. Train tracks and roads are under water due to incessant showers over the past three days. Even bridges over roads are witnessing gush of water and the traffic police have cautioned against crossing them. Jaipur’s river Dravyavati, which remains dry most of the year, is now overflowing after several years. In Jaipur’s Walled City, Prachin Hanuman temple located in Chandi ki Taksal is under water now.
Karauli district is witnessing a flood-like situation with /hindaun City, Sapotra and many other areas under water.
In Sawai Madhopur, heavy rains have caused small dams and surrounding areas to get inundated, with connections being cut off, isolating many small villages. Water is said to be flowing over six feet.
In Tonk, the national highway is at least under two feet deep water, which is making it difficult for vehicles to pass.
Dausa’s Lalsot area has received over 162 mm of rain in the past 24 hours. Earth and debris have fallen on the under-construction rail project, Dausa-Gangapur railway project tunnel.
Rajasthan has witnessed over 20 rain related deaths, out of which 18 drowned while swimming in water bodies across the state and two died when their house collapsed.
The weather office has predicted more rains in the next 24 hours with an orange alert sounding for Jaipur district, Jaipur city, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk and Kota .