Political war of words over rain-relief in Rajasthan

Gehlot was actually pointing fingers at senior leader and Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Defense Minister Kirori Lal Meena, who resigned from the state Cabinet in July, a month after Lok Sabha elections as he felt that his own people did not vote for him even after he served them for 45 years. BJP in Rajasthan this time could only win 14 seats out of the total 25, of which they had made a clean sweep in 2014 and 2019. He had promised to win Dausa and seven other seats for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP, however, lost Dausa and some other seats.

Although Meena put in his papers as he had promised, there is still no clarity on its acceptance. He has not been chairing any meetings of emergency relief measures, which have become necessary after incessant rains in the past few days.

While no reaction has come in from the Chief Minister on the issue yet, newly anointed BJP state chief Madan Rathore has said Meena would soon take up his post again and continue the work he was already doing. He said that he fully believes that he would be able to convince Meena to take back his resignation as he did it purely due to sentimental and emotional reasons. Rathore also confirmed that the resignation has not been accepted yet and is not going to be accepted in the future.