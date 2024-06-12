Posters appear in Jaipur locality telling people not to sell properties to 'non-Hindus'

The posters in the name of 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' read in Hindi, "Sanataniyon se appeal, palayan ko roken. Sabhi Sanatan bhaiyon behnon se nivedan hai ki apna makaan gair-Hinduon ko na bechen (An appeal to Sanatanis to stop migration. A request to all Sanatani brothers and sisters to not sell their house to non-Hindus)."

The local residents alleged that some people buying houses in the area were creating problems for others.