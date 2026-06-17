Posters for Rahul Gandhi's Kota event removed, locals pressured not to attend, Congress alleges

<p>Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday alleged that local authorities had removed banners and posters related to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rahul%20gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>'s visit to Kota, a major coaching hub, and that there was pressure on people not to attend the programme.</p>.<p>Gandhi is set to interact with students in Kota on Wednesday evening as part of his party's campaign on paper leaks and youth issues, an event that has triggered a political row in Rajasthan over its timing ahead of the NEET re-exam and criticised by the ruling BJP as "political tourism".</p>.<p>The programme, to be held at an open theatre in Kota, is being positioned by the Congress as the first in a series of nationwide student conventions.</p>.<p>Speaking to the media in Kota, Pilot stated that the campaign, initiated by Gandhi, aims to connect with the sentiments of the youth and address their concerns regarding their future.</p>.<p>He mentioned that Gandhi would engage with students in Kota to understand their issues and discuss ways to tackle the challenges faced by aspirants.</p>.<p>Pilot expressed confidence that a large number of students and youths would participate in the interaction, despite authorities allegedly trying to hamper the event.</p>.<p>He emphasised that the event would not be a political rally but a dialogue with students to discuss their concerns and explore possible solutions.</p>.'Instead of catching thief, just put a lock on victim's door': Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Modi govt on Telegram 'ban'.<p>Alleging that students across Rajasthan and other parts of the country were under stress due to uncertainties surrounding examinations and results, Pilot accused the government of "trying to evade responsibility".</p>.<p>"Lakhs of children and their families have suffered due to flaws in the examination system," he said.</p>.<p>Pilot also criticised the country's current examination system, alleging that repeated irregularities have affected lakhs of students and eroded public trust.</p>.<p>He said that issues in major examinations have caused distress to students and their families across the country.</p>.<p>Referring to the NEET exam controversy, he alleged that the paper leak had impacted around 22 lakh students and "shaken their confidence". He further claimed that despite the CBI ordering a probe, accountability was lacking and no effective action had been taken so far.</p>.<p>"Lakhs of children and their families have suffered due to flaws in the examination system," Pilot said, adding that the government was "trying to evade responsibility". </p>