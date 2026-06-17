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Posters for Rahul Gandhi's Kota event removed, locals pressured not to attend, Congress alleges

Gandhi is set to interact with students in Kota on Wednesday evening as part of his party's campaign on paper leaks and youth issues
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndia PoliticsKota

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