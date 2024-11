Posters of 'moustache' appear in Rajasthan to celebrate victory of BJP candidate in bypolls

Jat-dominated Khimsar seat in Nagaur district is considered a bastion of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) supremo and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. Revant Ram Danga of the BJP defeated his nearest rival Kanika Beniwal of the RLP candidate with a margin of 13,901 votes.