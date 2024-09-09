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Principal of Rajasthan govt school bears Rs 1 lakh to give chopper ride to 3 meritorious students

The students of the Government Mahatma Gandhi School in Kerap village of Didwana-Kuchaman district took the helicopter ride in Jaipur on Friday along with school principal Rajendra Dhaka.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 19:14 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 19:14 IST
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