india rajasthan

Protect India's 'glorious' tradition, shun caste discrimination: RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

According to a statement, he said that the younger generation must protect itself from bad habits, and practice the traditions of ancient India and the thoughts of sages and great men.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 19:52 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 19:52 IST
India NewsRajasthanRSS

