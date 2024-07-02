Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindus, his LS speech full of lies: Rajasthan CM

"Rahul Gandhi on the floor of Parliament called Hindus violent and hatemongers. He is not only lying but also insulting 125 crore Hindus. Rahul Gandhi's first speech as the Leader of Opposition was full of lies, disappointment and baseless statements," Sharma said during a press conference at the BJP office.

Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha on Monday, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

Sharma said the definition of Hindu is very big and "you (Rahul Gandhi) cannot learn it because you do not have those values".