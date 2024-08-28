Rain, thunderstorms in parts of Rajasthan

The highest rainfall of 88.2 mm was logged in Mount Abu, followed by Chunavadh (86.2 mm) and Kesarisinghpur in Ganganagar (73 mm), the IMD bulletin showed. Moderate rain was recorded at many places in Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Jalore, Barmer, Banswara and Alwar districts, the weather department said.