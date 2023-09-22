Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan: 1 killed, 3 injured after being attacked by mentally challenged man

Rajasthan: 1 killed, 3 injured after being attacked by mentally challenged man
Last Updated 22 September 2023, 14:31 IST

Follow Us

A 75-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after a mentally challenged man allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon in Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Friday, police said.

Mohammad Amin (40) attacked the pedestrians near the Makrana Pulia gate, Makarana Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Singh.

Abdul Jabbar (75) died while Haji Hayat Gasawat (75), Subhash Sen (54) and Hazarilal (50) were injured, he said.

The SHO said that preliminary investigation has revealed the accused is mentally challenged, adding he was naked when caught.

He said that the body of the 75-year-old man was handed over to his family members after postmortem.

The SHO said that the accused has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said that the injured were admitted to a local hospital, adding that the matter is being investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 September 2023, 14:31 IST)
India NewsCrimeRajasthanJaipur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT