Rajasthan Assembly passes state budget for 2024-25

Announcing the provision of automatic annual increase in the salary of MLAs, he said, "Many present and former MLAs have brought problems and suggestions related to salary and pension before me. In this sequence, I announce the provision of automatic increase every year in the salary and pension received by the MLAs." He said, "To ensure the future of Agniveer youth, arrangements have also been made for their appointment in the Central Armed Forces. On the same lines, I announce the provision of giving appointment to Agniveer youth in Police, RAC, Jail Prahari and Forest Guard in the state." The Chief Minister said that this year's budget is for all the needy sections of society. He said that the state government is moving forward with the vision of 'Developed Rajasthan-2047'.