Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan BJP appoints 8 district Presidents

Last Updated 07 March 2024, 10:24 IST

Jaipur: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Presidents for eight district units in Rajasthan.

The party's state general secretary Damodar Agarwal issued an order in this regard Wednesday night on the instructions of State President C P Joshi.

Banwarilal Saini has been appointed district President in Jhunjhunu, Kamal Sikwal in Sikar, Ajit Mehta in Tonk, Harish Patidar in Dungarpur, Rakesh Jain in Kota city, Prem Gochar in Kota Dehat, Suresh Agarwal in Bundi, and Nandlal Suman in Baran.

The party has recently appointed people to several posts including the district presidents of the BJP Kisan Morcha.

(Published 07 March 2024, 10:24 IST)
