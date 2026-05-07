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Rajasthan boat capsize: Body of youth retrieved in Banswara, search on for minor

Eight to nine men managed to swim back to safety, while Jayesh and Manav went missing.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsRajasthanboat capsized

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