<p>Jaipur: The body of a 21-year-old man was recovered on Thursday, who went missing along with a minor after a boat capsized in the Mahi river in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan">Rajasthan</a>'s Banswara, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Tuesday near Bhainsau village in the Arthuna police station area when the boat, carrying around 10-11 people, overturned nearly 200 metres from the riverbank, they said.</p>.MP boat tragedy: Death toll climbs to 12; search on for one missing person.<p>Eight to nine men managed to swim back to safety, while Jayesh and Manav went missing.</p>.<p>SHO Vinod Meena said, "Jayesh's body has been recovered by rescuers, while efforts are on for eight-year-old Manav." The depth of the river is around 60-70 feet. The SDRF team recovered the body from the riverbed, the SHO said.</p>.<p>This comes days after the incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where 13 people lost their lives after a cruise capsized during a storm on April 30.</p>