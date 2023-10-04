Home
Rajasthan boy dies after swing rope knots around his neck

The swing was installed in the boy's house in Chabra town for his newborn sibling, police said.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 07:24 IST

Follow Us

In a freak accident, a 10-year-old boy died after the rope of a swing knotted around his neck while he was playing in Rajasthan's Baran district on Tuesday, according to police.

The swing was installed in the boy's house in Chabra town for his newborn sibling, police said.

Aadil was playing with other children in his house when the rope of the swing knotted around his neck. He vomited and fell unconscious, Sub-Inspector, Chabra police station, Chuttan Lal said.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and took Aadil to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem examination, Lal said.

(Published 04 October 2023, 07:24 IST)
