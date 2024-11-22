Rajasthan bypoll: Three-tier security put in place for Saturday's vote counting

<p>Jaipur: A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the counting of votes cast in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, an official said on Friday.</p><p>Voting for the bypolls to Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi Assembly segments was held on November 13. The results will be declared on Saturday.</p><p>Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said that the counting of votes will start at 8 am at seven centres.</p>.Rajasthan fourth BJP-ruled state to make 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free.<p>Directions have been issued to officials concerned about making proper arrangements for EVMs, putting in place a three-tier security system and operating a media centre to share the results from time to time.</p><p>Mahajan said postal ballots would be counted first followed by votes cast on EVMs.</p><p>Counting of EVM votes for Jhunjhunu and Salumbar assembly segments will be completed in 22 rounds each, Ramgarh in 21 rounds, Deoli-Uniara and Khinvsar assembly constituencies in 20 rounds each, and Dausa and Chaurasi in 18 rounds each.</p><p>Mahajan said that tight security arrangements have been made at all counting centres while district election officers and superintendents of police have been instructed to strictly follow the security norms. </p>