Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan bypolls a test for months-old BJP govt

In another embarrassment for the party, it lost 11 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the general elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, all seats had gone to the BJP.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 09:26 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us