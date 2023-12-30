Rajasthan cabinet expansion: First timers crowd Cabinet

Meena, 72, is a doctor and is the most prominent face of the ST (Meena) community and has won from Sawai Madhopur this time by over 22,510 votes. Fondly known as ‘doctor saheb’, he is one of BJP’s most outspoken leader. He has held press conferences about exam paper leaks and made disclosures about the involvement of people close to the Congress government. He also conducted self-styled raids into lockers in a shopping mall and unearthed cash worth crores and levelled umpteen corruption charges against the Congress government. With a strong RSS background and a belief in BJP’s Hindutva ideology, he even went to jail during the Emergency. He was a Cabinet minister in Raje’s first term between 2003 -2008. After differences with Raje, he had left BJP in 2008 and was a vocal critic of Raje government between 2013 to 2018. But in 2018, he returned to BJP and supported Raje in her bid to make a comeback. He was later nominated to Rajya Sabha.

Former Olympian and Army man, two time MP and a union minister for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore, 53, won from a difficult seat of Jhotwara constituency in Jaipur, replacing Raje confidante Rajpal Singh Shekhawat. Despite facing opposition from within BJP, he was able to wrest the seat and is also a prominent Rajput face.

Another Rajput face Gajendra Singh Khimswar, 64, MLA from Lohawat in Jodhpur district, is close to Raje and was a cabinet minister with departments like industry, environment and forest, Sports and Youth Affairs in the period between 2003-2008. A Stephenian, he is experienced in administration, Khimswar is a hotelier by profession. His appointment is a message that the BJP state unit is a united front with no internal factionalism. It may be an attempt to keep Raje placated too.

Madan Dilawar, 64, a former minister in Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Raje tenures, is a five term MLA from Ramganjmandi in Kota district. He won his first Assembly elections in 1990. A prominent Dalit face, he has strong RSS links and a Hindutvawadi outlook. He has held important positions in the BJP’s organisation. He had taken part in the Ram Mandir Andolan. He is influential in the state’s Hadoti region and is known as a frank and forthright MLA.

Babu Lal Kharari, 56, is a tribal, grassroots leader from Jhadol constituency in Udaipur district. A four-term MLA now, he was chosen as the best legislator in the last Assembly. Even today, Kharari lives in a kuccha house, with a big family. He is a first time minister.

An eminent lawyer by profession, Jogaram Patel, 68, has won from Luni in Jodhpur district, and is a two-term MLA. He was a parliamentary secretary during Raje’s first tenure and is an expert on matters of running the House. But would be a first time minister. His selection is also an attempt to woo the OBC Patel caste in the Marwar region.