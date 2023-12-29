Rajasthan Cabinet formation likely on December 30, CM meets BJP top brass

Twenty seven days after Assembly election results were declared on Dec 3, Rajasthan is expected to have its Cabinet formation here tomorrow.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma rushed to Delhi today and is expected to have further consultations with top BJP leaders, regarding the finalisation of the list of ministers.

Invitation letter to the swearing-in ceremony is doing the rounds on social media, which says the function is going to be held at 3:15 pm tomorrow at Raj Bhavan.

There are reports that a marathon meeting was held on Wednesday amongst BJP state head C P Joshi, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, senior leader Rajendra Rathore and national secretary and co-incharge Vijay Rahatkar to zero down on the names of the probable ministers.