JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer falls sick, rushed to hospital

Gupta, an IAS officer of 1995 batch, underwent a health checkup and ECG test at the hospital.
Last Updated 28 November 2023, 10:58 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta was admitted to Sawai Man Singh government hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday after he fell sick, a spokesperson from his office said.

Gupta, an IAS officer of 1995 batch, underwent a health checkup and ECG test at the hospital.

"For a complete medical examination, he has been shifted to ICU," a doctor at the hospital said.

Rajasthan underwent an election on November 25 with polling done in 199 out of its 200 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 November 2023, 10:58 IST)
India NewsRajasthanAssembly Elections 2023Chief electoral officerRajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT