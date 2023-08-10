Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot distributes smartphones among women under new scheme

“Knowledge is power. With this theme, smartphones are being given to women. The scheme will empower women,” Gehlot said.

The chief minister said widows and single women's pension recipients, besides families having girl students, have been selected in the first phase of the scheme.

The beneficiaries will have the liberty to choose their preferred smartphones during the distribution camps, facilitated by a deposit of Rs 6,800 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) by the state government.

In the initial phase of the scheme, 40 lakh beneficiaries will receive smartphones and SIM cards complete with data connectivity from telecom service providers authorized by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).